Spring Training is underway in Mesa. The Cubs begin play Saturday in the Cactus League with a split squad day. Half of Joe Maddon’s Spring Training roster will host the A’s at Sloan Park and the other half will make the short trip to Scottsdale to take on the Giants.

The Cubs announced Sunday that Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey will not pitch in the practice games until March, as expected. Brett Anderson and Mike Montgomery are among the starting pitchers that will see early action in the Cactus League.

Joe Maddon has not announced his starter for Opening Day in St. Louis. All signs are pointing to Jon Lester taking the hill on April 2 when the games actually count.

‘That’s Cub’ is the new slogan for the World Series Champions. And the Cubs released a video over the weekend. Several of the players wore their ‘That’s Cub’ t-shirts as they got their work in at the team’s facility in Mesa.

When does the album drop? pic.twitter.com/JZnDRll08f — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 18, 2017

Theo Epstein first mentioned the phrase and what ‘That’s Cub’ means in October 2014 while addressing a group of season-ticket holders. While talking about the strides that were made during the season in the minors, Epstein provided details and example of what being a Cub meant to the players that were coming up through the system at the time (Click here for the full report).

As camp moves into its first full week in Mesa and the players prepare for actual games, Cubs baseball returns in six days.

