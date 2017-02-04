Cubs Reportedly Sign Williams Perez to Minor League Deal

Cubs reportedly sign RHP Williams Perez to a minor league contract

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs have signed right-hander Williams Perez to a minor league contract. Perez was signed by the Braves as an amateur free agent in 2009 and has started 31 games for Atlanta the last two seasons.

Perez was 2-3 in 11 starts last year with a 6.04 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 4.79 FIP. Perez allowed 37 runs, 36 earned, on 57 hits with 15 walks and 27 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. In 2015, Perez was 7-6 in 23 games, 20 starts, with a 4.78 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 4.87 FIP.

Over two seasons in the majors with the Braves, Perez posted a 9-9 record in 34 games, 31 starts, with a 5.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 4.85 FIP. In 170 1/3 innings, Perez has allowed 103 runs, 98 earned, on 187 hits with 66 walks and 100 strikeouts.

Perez was released by the Braves on Dec. 8 and signed with the Cubs on Jan. 31 according to Baseball-Reference.

Rosenthal did not report whether or not Perez’s deal includes a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

Williams Perez is 25 years old and 6-foot, 240 pounds. Perez turns 26 on May 21.

Perez made six minor league appearances over three levels of the Braves’ system a year ago. Perez was a combined 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

In eight minor league seasons, Perez was 41-36 in 153 games, 130 starts, with a 3.73 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Depending on the opt-outs in his contract, Perez should give the Cubs another starting option at Triple-A Iowa at the beginning of the season.

