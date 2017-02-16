Cubs Release 2017 Regular Season Television Broadcast Schedule

Cubs announce 2017 Regular Season television broadcast schedule

Spring Training is underway for the defending World Series Champions. A majority of the players on the Cubs Spring Training roster has reported to Mesa and pitchers and catchers have begun their drills. Position players report date is Friday and the first full-squad workout is Saturday. The Cubs are a little over a week away from beginning play in the Cactus League.

The Cubs announced Thursday the team’s 2017 regular season television schedule featuring broadcasts from CSN Chicago, WGN-TV and WLS-TV/ABC 7.

CSN Chicago will televise the club’s first local broadcast on Tuesday, April 4 at St. Louis at 7:15pm CDT, the team’s second game of the season following the national opener on ESPN on Sunday, April 2. WGN-TV’s first broadcast is on Wednesday, April 5 at St. Louis at 12:45pm CDT while WLS-TV/ABC 7 has its first broadcast on Wednesday, April 12 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field at 7:05pm CDT, also the night of the club’s pre-game World Series ring ceremony.

In 2017, CSN Chicago will televise as many as 81 Cubs games, WGN-TV will broadcast 45 games and WLS-TV/ABC 7 has 25 games.

Beginning this season, every regular season Cubs telecast on CSN, including surrounding Cubs Pre/Postgame Live coverage, will be accessible live via CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated CSN Chicago subscribers.

Chicago Cubs games have been on WGN since 1948, with this year marking the station’s 70th season televising Cubs baseball. This will be CSN’s 13th season televising the Cubs and the third for WLS-TV/ABC 7.

Len Kasper returns for his 13th season in the Cubs’ television booth and will be joined by Jim Deshaies for their fifth season together broadcasting Cubs baseball.

The 2017 television broadcast schedule is below.

Cubs 2017 Regular Season television broadcast schedule current as of Feb. 16, 2017

