Cubs Announce Presale and Single Game Ticket On-Sale Dates

Cubs Announce 2017 MasterCard Presale February 21-22 … Cubs Single Game Tickets On-Sale February 24 … Fans can now select mobile ticketing via the MLB.com Ballpark App as their convenient instant delivery option

The Cubs announced Thursday details for purchasing single game tickets for the 2017 season. Single game tickets go on-sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10:00am CST, and will be available on www.cubs.com or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

Fans may once again participate in the online MasterCard® Presale prior to the general on-sale date. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at noon CST, single game tickets will be available at www.cubs.com for a 20 percent premium, or a 15 percent premium for fans using a MasterCard.

“Given the unprecedented demand for our tickets following last year’s World Series championship, we urge fans to purchase tickets to their desired dates as early as possible. Many of our popular games are expected to sell quickly,” said Colin Faulkner, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Chicago Cubs in a statement. “This year, as we continue to improve convenience for our fans, we are pleased to offer mobile ticketing as a secure, instant delivery option when purchasing tickets for the 2017 season.”

Tickets for each regular season home game are available for purchase during the MasterCard Presale and general on-sale, including the Home Opener vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, summer holiday games, Kids Sundays, rivalry contests with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, as well as Interleague matchups with rare visits from the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

Beginning this year, the Cubs are offering mobile ticketing through the MLB.com Ballpark app as the instant delivery option for fans and have eliminated the print-at-home method. Mobile ticketing is convenient for many fans who carry their smartphone everywhere, and the MLB.com Ballpark app is free to download and use with an MLB.com account. Fans still have the choice to receive hard copy tickets in the mail or at Will Call when purchasing their tickets at www.cubs.com. More details about Cubs mobile ticketing, including a video tutorial and detailed FAQ section, can be found at www.cubs.com/ballparkapp.

Details for each single game purchasing option follow:

ONLINE MASTERCARD PRESALE:

The Cubs will once again offer the online MasterCard Presale starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at noon through Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 11:59pm CST. Fans using a MasterCard can purchase single game tickets in advance of the general on-sale date at a 15 percent premium, while fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium. MasterCard Presale tickets may be purchased at www.cubs.com.

SINGLE GAME GENERAL ON-SALE:

Via the Internet: On Friday, Feb. 24, fans can purchase tickets at www.cubs.com. A virtual waiting room will begin accepting customers at 9:30am CST. At 10:00am CST, customers will be randomly selected from the virtual waiting room to begin purchasing tickets. All internet customers will need a valid Cubs.com account. Customers are recommended to register for an account prior to their desired presale or on-sale.

Via the MLB.com Ballpark App: Fans may select their games and purchase tickets directly in the Tickets tab of the MLB.com Ballpark app beginning Friday, Feb. 24, for the general on-sale. To learn more, fans can visit www.cubs.com/ballparkapp.

By Telephone: Tickets can be purchased by telephone beginning Feb. 24 at 10:00am CST by dialing 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

At Wrigley Field: The Cubs will offer in-person single game ticket sales beginning at 8:00am CST Monday, Feb. 27. Fans can purchase tickets at Wrigley Field’s Budweiser Bleacher ticket windows located on Waveland Avenue near the main entrance of the Budweiser Bleachers. The Budweiser Bleacher ticket windows will be open from 8:00am – 6:00pm CST. Monday through Friday and 9:00am – 4:00pm CST on Saturdays and Sundays prior to Opening Night.

There is a four-ticket purchase limit for Diamond, Marquee and Platinum games per household, credit card or email address, and 14-ticket limit for all other games. There is a maximum of 40 total tickets per order. For more information, please contact the Chicago Cubs Ticket Office at 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

