Cubs Announce Baseball Operations Promotions and Hirings

The Cubs announced on Friday a series of promotions and hirings within the Baseball Operations Department.

Kyle Evans has been promoted to Director of Pro Scouting/Special Assistant to the President and General Manager. Evans enters his sixth season with the Cubs organization and has held a variety of roles with the club, most recently serving as Special Assistant to the President & General Manager/Director of Major League Scouting. He fills the role previously held by Jared Porter, who departed the organization shortly after last season for an opportunity with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Alex Suarez has been promoted to Director of International Pro Scouting; Assistant Director of Player Development and International Amateur Scouting. He joined the Cubs in 2008 and was previously Assistant Director, Player Development and International Scouting.

Jason Parks has been promoted to Special Assistant to the President and General Manager. Parks joined the Cubs in 2014 from Baseball Prospectus and most recently served as a professional and amateur scout.

The following additional promotions and hirings have occurred within the club’s Baseball Operations Department:

Pro Scouting

Andrew Bassett , promoted to Assistant Director, Pro Scouting

, promoted to Assistant Director, Pro Scouting Min Sung , promoted to Supervisor, Pacific Rim Scouting/Special Assignment Professional Scout

, promoted to Supervisor, Pacific Rim Scouting/Special Assignment Professional Scout Jason Cooper , promoted to Special Assignment Scout

, promoted to Special Assignment Scout Jake Ciarrachi , promoted to MLB Scout

, promoted to MLB Scout Joe Nelson , hired as MLB Scout

, hired as MLB Scout Nic Jackson, hired as Pro Scout

Amateur Scouting

Shane Farrell , promoted to Upper Midwest Area Scout

, promoted to Upper Midwest Area Scout Ella Cahill, promoted to Amateur Scouting Assistant

Mental Skills

John Baker, promoted to Coordinator, Mental Skills

Front Office

Greg Davey , promoted to Coordinator, Baseball Operations

, promoted to Coordinator, Baseball Operations Albert Lyu , promoted to Developer, Research and Development

, promoted to Developer, Research and Development Garrett Chiado , promoted to Assistant, Research and Development

, promoted to Assistant, Research and Development Jacob Eisenberg , hired as Assistant, Research and Development

, hired as Assistant, Research and Development John Pedrotty, hired as Trainee, Baseball Operations

