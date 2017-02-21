Cubs Announce 2017 Promo Schedule

Cubs announce 2017 promotional item schedule featuring more than 40 giveaways … Single game tickets on-sale during MasterCard Presale

The Cubs announced Tuesday the 2017 promotional item schedule for home games at Wrigley Field, featuring commemorative 2016 World Series items including a replica pennant, banner and World Series Trophy, plus classic items like bobbleheads, caps, shirts and flags. Starting Tuesday at noon CST through Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 11:59pm CST, fans can purchase tickets to regular season home games during the online MasterCard® Presale at www.cubs.com. Tickets are available through the general on-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 24, at 10:00am CST at www.cubs.com, the MLB.com Ballpark app or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

The Cubs will commemorate the historic 2016 championship season with special items that include a Replica World Series Trophy, Replica 2016 NL Champions Pennant, The “Final Out” Bobblehead featuring Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, a Championship Parade Confetti Globe and more. On Wednesday, April 12, fans will enjoy a Replica Championship Banner promo item before the team’s ring ceremony game, where Cubs players and coaches will be presented their 2016 World Series Rings from 20 #CubsRingBearer contest winners during a pregame ceremony.

Fans can choose from a full schedule of more than 40 promotional items, including a 1908 Chicago Cubs Replica Throwback Jersey, bobbleheads featuring Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester, plus six Bud Friday giveaways for adults 21-and-older in the Budweiser Bleachers. Children 13-and-younger can receive exclusive giveaways like a Wrigley Field Wall Mini Chalkboard or a Youth Championship Wall Flag at Kids Sundays home games, plus the opportunity to run the bases after each Sunday day game.

“With more than 40 promotional giveaways available to our fans this season, we’re excited to provide an opportunity to relive many of the defining moments from our 2016 championship season while still offering traditional fan favorites like throwback jerseys, retired number flags, T-shirts and caps,” said Cubs Vice President of Marketing Alison Miller in a statement. “Many of these games promise to be a hot ticket, so we encourage fans to purchase early this year to secure tickets to their must-have dates.”

The full 2017 promotional calendar with supporting partners are below.

The Cubs 2017 promotional schedule is subject to changes and additions.

