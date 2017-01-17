From the Wire: Cubs Claim Dylan Floro Off Waivers from the Rays

Cubs claim RHP Dylan Floro off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays

The Cubs made a roster move Tuesday and added a pitcher to the 40-man roster. The Cubs claimed right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

With Tuesday’s roster move, the 40-man roster officially stands at 39 players.

Dylan Floro, 26, made his Major League debut with Tampa Bay last season and went 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA (seven earned runs in 15 innings), a 1.86 WHIP and 2.28 FIP in 12 relief outings. He struck out 14 and walked five in 15 innings. Floro spent most of the 2016 campaign with Triple-A Durham, going 1-2 with seven saves, a 2.88 ERA (16 earned runs in 50 innings) and 1.24 WHIP in 32 relief outings, earning mid-season All-Star honors in the International League.

The six-foot-two, 175-pound Floro was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 13th Round of the 2012 Draft out of Cal-State Fullerton. He is 36-30 with nine saves, a 3.30 ERA (194 earned runs in 528.1 innings) and 1.23 WHIP in 126 minor league outings, including 73 starts, covering five seasons. He pitched exclusively as a reliever in 2016 after primarily being utilized as a starting pitcher the previous three seasons.

Floro has two minor league options left.

