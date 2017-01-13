Tyson Ross Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with the Texas Rangers

Tyson Ross agrees to terms on a one-year deal with the Rangers

According to multiple reports, RHP Tyson Ross has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The Cubs were the other team heavily involved in negotiations with the veteran right-hander. Ross picked the Rangers instead and will now have the pressure of being ready to perform as soon as possible during the upcoming season.

Jeff Passan reported that Ross received a $6 million guaranteed base salary for next season. His contract includes an incentives package. The details of his bonus structure have not been made public yet.

Tyson Ross is betting on himself and using the one-year deal with the Rangers to show the rest of baseball he is healthy after missing a majority of last season. Ross appeared in just one game, Opening Day, and was unable to pitch the rest of the season.

Ross had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October. The recovery time is four to six months. Ross could be ready for Spring Training next month if he does not have any setbacks. A realistic timeframe for Ross would be early May before he is ready to join a Major League rotation.

According to Patrick Mooney, the Cubs finished second in the Ross derby to the Rangers. The Cubs had a similar offer (one-year, $6 million plus incentives) on the table “but couldn’t match the Rangers’ access and proximity to TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington as Ross recovers from surgery.”

The Cubs are exploring options to add pitching depth to the big league roster, both in the pen and rotation. And the front office would like to have multiple pitchers that could be sixth man in the rotation next season.

With Tyson Ross off the board and no longer an option, the Cubs could turn to Travis Wood and try to re-sign the southpaw.

The Cubs would like to bring back Wood. The front office has stayed in contact with him this off-season. Wood is a free agent and has been exploring the market. Reports have indicated Wood would like a chance to start again. If the Cubs re-sign Wood he would be penciled in as starting depth and would likely fill the same role he has the last two seasons under Joe Maddon.

