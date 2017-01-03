The Chicago Cubs won The World Series. What a year for the entire organization and everyone associated with the team. It was truly a year that will never be forgotten.

For the CCO, we had record-setting year, traffic wise. And for that I want to say ‘Thank You’ to all of our readers, posters and contributors … Tom, Chris, Brian, Tony and Sue.

Over the last 11-plus years we have covered the good, the bad and the ugly when it came to the Chicago Cubs. I started the site during the days of Dusty Baker and Tribune ownership. There is not much left from that time. It has become just another footnote in team history. The organization has done a 180 over the last decade. Jim Hendry tried. Lou Piniella had two very good regular season teams. There was the year with Mike Quade. Oh, those nicknames.

Once the Ricketts family hired Theo Epstein and he brought Jed Hoyer and Jason McLeod with him, it was easy to see that as long as The Plan was not altered he would put the Cubs in position to win multiple championships. And five years later, the Cubs won the first World Series Championship.

Joe Maddon was the final piece to the puzzle on the leadership side. Jon Lester and David Ross taught the young players how to win and helped Maddon turn the clubhouse culture around. And did they ever … 200 wins, two trips to the playoffs, a NL Central Crown, a NL Pennant and a World Series title.

Words cannot express how thankful I was to be along for every step of this past season. I was in Mesa and watched Dexter Fowler walk onto the practice field. Two months later, I’m still celebrating the Cubs winning The World Series. I believed it would happen one day. And that day came on Nov. 2, my wife’s birthday.

It will never get old seeing highlights from The World Series or hearing Pat Hughes’ final call … And the Cubs win The World Series!

The New Year brings a new journey and changes to Chicago Cubs Online. I will still post articles from time to time but daily reports and updates will no longer be part of the site’s format. I am not shutting it down, just backing off and shifting gears. There will not be the same amount of coverage there has been.

I have enjoyed every day of last decade and reporting on the latest with our favorite baseball team. I hope you guys have too. I am excited for what is ahead for me and my family.

Eamus Catuli!