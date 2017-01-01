Happy New Year! Happy Two Thousand Seventeen!

Happy New Year! Happy 2017!

Happy New Year from Chicago Cubs Online to all of the Cubs Faithful

It’s difficult to wrap my head around the fact that another year has come and gone. This past year is one Cubs fans will never forget. It was The Year that we waited our entire lives for. The Cubs actually won The World Series.

As I was thinking about the New Year and what could be ahead for me and my family, it hit me that for the first time, as a lifelong Cubs fan, of all that could happen over the next 12 months, the Cubs ending the dreadful drought was not part of what could be in the New Year. That realization, I must admit, was a little strange, but incredibly wonderful at the same time.

The Cubs truly accomplished greatness this past year on the field. And guess what, they have a good chance to do it again this year.

I just want to say ‘Thank You’ to all of our readers for a tremendous and unforgettable year. You guys were with us every day for the journey that was. I cannot say how much I hope everyone has a happy, healthy and prosperous year. Two Thousand Seventeen is here and is a new beginning.

A tip of my cap goes to Tom, Chris, Brian, Sue and Jim, the site would not have been what it was this past year without you guys. I don’t know the words to properly express my gratitude. And to my wife Abby, I cannot say enough for her unwavering patience, support and understanding throughout the challenges of this past year.

Happy New Year! And may 2017 bring the second straight World Series Championship to the North Side of Chicago.

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning. – T.S. Eliot

