Cubs Sign Frank Batista, Todd Glaesmann to Minor League Deals

Cubs re-sign RHP Frank Batista and sign OF Todd Glaesmann to minor league contracts

According to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy, the Cubs added two players to the system on minor league contracts. The Cubs re-signed RHP Frank Batista and inked OF Todd Glaesmann to minor deals. Both contracts do not appear to include non-roster invitations to big league Spring Training. The Cubs announced last Friday the 24 players that will be in camp this spring and neither Batista nor Glaesmann were on the list.

Frank Batista, 27, is a name that a majority of Cubs’ fans will remember. He last pitched in the Cubs’ system two years ago (2015). In 13 games, five starts, Batista went 1-5 with a 5.71 ERA and 1.84 WHIP with Triple-A Iowa. In seven seasons in the organization, mostly with Double-A Tennessee, Batista was 28-22 with 85 saves, a 2.99 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 252 games, 39 starts.

Batista also appeared in several Cactus League games with the Cubs over the years. Batista turns 28 on April 16.

Todd Glaesmann, 26, was selected by the Rays in the third round of the 2009 draft. Glaesmann spent last season in the Diamondbacks’ system, splitting time between Double-A Mobile (43 games) and Triple-A Reno (74 games).

Glaesmann hit .274/.305/.457 with 15 doubles, four triples and six home runs for a .762 OPS in Reno. For the year, Glaesmann batted .272/.312/.462 with 21 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for a .774 OPS.

Glaesmann has been with the Diamondbacks since the 2014 season after playing in the Rays’ organization the first five years of his career. In eight minor league seasons, Todd Glaesmann owns a .260/.309/.435 slash line with 149 doubles, 26 triples, 75 home runs and a .743 OPS.

Glaesmann has experience in all three outfield positions with a majority of his games played in center field.

