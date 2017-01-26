From the Wire: Cubs Sign Brett Anderson to a One-Year Contract

Cubs sign left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year, $3.5 million contract

The Cubs made it official Thursday and announced the one-year deal with LHP Brett Anderson. Anderson received a Major League contract for the 2017 season. With the addition of Anderson, the Cubs’ 40-man roster stands at 40 players.

Brett Anderson, who turns 29 on February 1, is 38-43 with a 3.86 ERA (294 earned runs in 685.2 innings), a 1.31 WHIP and 3.70 FIP in 127 major league appearances, all but 12 as a starter, covering all or part of eight seasons with the Oakland Athletics (2009-13), Colorado Rockies (2014) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-16). He owns a 58.9 ground ball percentage in his career, the second-highest mark among active pitchers since the start of the 2009 campaign (minimum 600.0 innings pitched, Houston’s Dallas Keuchel leads at 59.6 percent).

In his latest full Major League campaign, Anderson went 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA (74 earned runs in 180.1 innings), a 1.33 WHIP and 3.94 FIP in 31 starts in 2015 to help the Dodgers to the NL West title, setting career highs in innings and starts. Anderson was limited to only four appearances (three starts) last season with the Dodgers due to surgery for a bulging disc in his back that kept him sidelined until August followed by a blister on his pitching hand that limited him to two outings in September.

Anderson broke into the big leagues with Oakland in 2009 at the age of 21 and went 11-11 with a 4.06 ERA (79 earned runs in 175.1 innings), 1.28 WHIP and 3.21 FIP in 30 starts, finishing sixth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He was limited to 62 big league outings between 2010-2014 but posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three of those five campaigns, including a 2.57 ERA (10 earned runs in 35.0 innings) in six starts with Oakland in 2012 after his return from Tommy John surgery and a 2.91 ERA (14 earned runs in 43.1 innings) in eight starts with Colorado in an injury-shortened 2014 campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Anderson was originally selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2006 Draft out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School. He was acquired by Oakland as part of the eight-player trade that sent pitcher Dan Haren to the Diamondbacks on Dec. 14, 2007.

According to multiple reports, the Cubs have signed Anderson to a one-year, $3.5 million guaranteed contract. Anderson passed his physical Wednesday. His deal includes an incentives package that could pay him an additional $6.5 million.

Jon Heyman reported Anderson will receive an additional $500,000 for starting 11 games and $750,000 for starting 14 and 17 games. If Anderson makes 20 starts he will be paid another $1 million. Anderson can earn $1 million for starting 20, 23 and 26 games. Anderson will be paid an additional $1.5 million for 29 starts. If he maxes out all of his incentives, Anderson will be paid $6.5 million on top of the $3.5 million guaranteed base.

Anderson impressed team scouts during a workout in Arizona. The Cubs have shown interest in Anderson in the past and the front office believes, if healthy, he will be able to provide depth for the rotation during the upcoming season.

