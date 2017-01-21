Cubs Reportedly Sign Jim Henderson to Minor League Contract

Cubs reportedly sign right-handed reliever Jim Henderson to a minor league contract

According to a report from Chris Cotillo, the Cubs have signed veteran reliever Jim Henderson to a minor league contract. The right-hander was with the Mets last season after spending the first three years of his Major League career with the Brewers.

Henderson pitched in 44 games for the Metropolitans a year ago posting a 2-2 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 4.83 FIP. Henderson was charged with 17 runs, 16 earned, on 34 hits with 14 walks and 40 strikeouts in 35 innings. Henderson allowed three of 19 inherited baserunners to score (16%).

Henderson had slightly more success against left-handed hitters last season than righties. Left-handers had a .756 OPS with a .245/.327/.429 slash line and right-handers had a .822 OPS while hitting .261/.333/.489.

In his three seasons with the Brewers, Henderson was 8-9 with 31 saves, a 3.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 3.21 FIP in 111 games. His best year came in 2013 when he went 5-5 with 28 saves, a 2.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 3.58 FIP in a career- high 61 appearances.

Henderson is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and was selected in the 26th round of the 2003 draft by the Montreal Expos.

The Cubs selected Henderson from the Washington Nationals in the 2006 Rule 5 Draft. The Cubs released him in March 2009 and he quickly signed with the Brewers. Henderson made his big league debut with the Brewers on July 26, 2012 against the Washington Nationals.

Henderson’s deal with the Cubs includes two opt-outs, one on March 29 and the other on June 1.

Henderson received a non-roster invite to Spring Training and will be included on the Cubs’ list of NRIs that should be released next week. This is a depth signing by the front office. It will be difficult for Henderson to make the team out of Spring Training. If he decides to stay with the organization beyond his first opt-out date, the Cubs will have another veteran reliever in Triple-A, just in case, for the first two months of the season.

Jim Henderson is 34 years old.

• Jim Henderson’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors