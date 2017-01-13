Cubs Name David Ross Special Assistant to Baseball Operations

David Ross stays with the Cubs and officially takes a position in the front office

The Cubs announced Friday before the start of the Cubs Convention that David Ross is officially back with the organization. Ross is the newest Special Assistant to Baseball Operations.

David Ross, 39, retired following last season after helping lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series Championship, his second and final year as a catcher with the organization. Overall, Ross enjoyed a 15-year Major League career (2002-2016) with seven organizations, winning a pair of World Series titles with the Cubs (2016) and the Boston Red Sox (2013).

In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club’s baseball operations department, including Major League operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.

Ross was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 1998 Draft after playing for both the University of Florida and Auburn University.

Ross launched a home run in Game 7 of The World Series off Andrew Miller in what was his last official at-bat of his career. Ross hit .229/.338/.446 in 67 games during the regular season last year with six doubles, 10 home runs and a .784 OPS. Ross had one of his best seasons on the field, both offensively and defensively, in over a decade. Ross went out as a Champion as a player.

In his 15 years in The Show, Ross batted .229/.316/.423 with 116 doubles, five triples and 106 home runs for a .784 OPS. Ross drove in 314 runs in 883 games.

Grandpa Rossy will be missed on the field. His presence will still be with the team in the clubhouse and in the front office.

David Ross joins former players Ryan Dempster, Ted Lilly, Kerry Wood and John Baker that are now special assistants to the Baseball Operations staff.

