Cubs and Jostens to partner on Historic World Championship Ring … The Cubs will present the rings to players and staff on April 12

Jostens, the leading provider of high-end custom jewelry for professional sports teams, announced Monday in partnership with the Chicago Cubs, that it has been named the “Official Designer of Chicago Cubs World Championship Ring.”

The Cubs are actively working with Jostens’ design team and master jeweler to develop this historic championship ring. The rings will be presented and take their official place in Cubs history during the team’s “Ring Ceremony Game,” Wednesday, April 12, at Wrigley Field.

“During our comprehensive search to find the right partner to commemorate this moment in Chicago Cubs history, it became clear the only company that could deliver a program this significant was Jostens,” said Crane Kenney, president, Cubs Business Operations in a statement. “Our organization believes Jostens is in a league of their own.”

“Jostens is honored to work with the Chicago Cubs to create an elegant ring that tells the story of the team’s historic 2016 season,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens division vice president of professional sports in a statement. “The Chicago Cubs have been fantastic to work with and we look forward to presenting one of the most important pieces of team and MLB history. Additionally, we’re working extremely hard to deliver first class collections and programs for the entire Chicago Cubs network of fans. Those collections and replica pieces will be made public April 12 immediately following the ceremony. ”

During the Chicago Cubs Convention, Kenney announced the team would hold a contest to award 20 deserving fans with an opportunity to present Cubs players and coaches with their 2016 World Series Rings on the field at the ring ceremony game. The Championship Ring Bearer Fan contest began Jan. 14 and will run through 11:59pm CST Tuesday, Feb. 14. For more information about the contest and to read contest rules, please visit www.cubs.com/cubsringbearer.

Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced championship rings for professional sports teams and athletes for more than 60 years. In addition to collaborating with the Cubs, Jostens has partnered with other Chicago based teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bears, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls creating a total of 11 rings for those organizations.

