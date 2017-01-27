Cubs Invite 24 Non-Roster Players to Major League Spring Training

OF Eloy Jimenez, 2B/OF Ian Happ, RHP Ryan Williams, RHP James Farris, OF John Andreoli, OF Mark Zagunis and INF/OF Chesny Young among the 24 players receiving non-roster invites to big league camp

The Cubs announced Friday the list of players that will be in Major League Spring Training on non-roster invitations. And six of the top prospects in the organization received NRIs … OF Eloy Jimenez, 2B/OF Ian Happ, RHP Ryan Williams, RHP James Farris, OF John Andreoli, OF Mark Zagunis and INF/OF Chesny Young.

The Cubs have invited the following 24 non-roster players to big league Spring Training, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 14 when pitchers and catchers are invited to report in advance of their first formal workout on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the club’s Under Armour Performance Center in Mesa.

Position players are invited to report to camp Friday, Feb. 17 with the team’s first full squad workout Saturday, Feb. 18.

The following 14 pitchers have been invited to Major League camp:

RHP Andury Acevedo, RHP Maikel Cleto, RHP Daniel Corcino, RHP James Farris, RHP Seth Frankoff, RHP Jim Henderson, RHP Casey Kelly, RHP Jhondaniel Medina, RHP Conor Mullee, RHP Fernando Rodriguez and RHP Ryan Williams

LHP Gerardo Concepcion, LHP Manny Parra and LHP Zac Rosscup.

Five infielders have been invited to Major League camp: Chris Dominguez, Ian Happ, Munenori Kawasaki, Jemile Weeks and Chesny Young.

Three outfielders have been invited to big league camp: John Andreoli, Eloy Jimenez and Mark Zagunis.

Two catchers have been invited to big league camp: Carlos Corporan and Taylor Davis.

Here is the Cubs first spring roster.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster includes 40 players, including the 24 non-roster invitees, Joe Maddon and his coaching staff officially has 64 players on the Spring Training roster.

The Cubs first Cactus League games are Feb. 25. The Cubs begin the spring with a split squad day. The World Series Champs host the A’s at Sloan Park and make the short trip to Scottsdale to take on the Giants.

Cubs Baseball is just around the corner …

