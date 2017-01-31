Cubs introduce The Wrigley Field seat sale … Cubs fans have the opportunity to own a piece of Wrigley Field history

The Cubs announced The Wrigley Field Seat Sale for fans looking to own a unique piece of Wrigley Field history. The Wrigley Field Seat Sale will feature limited quantities of seat sets removed and replaced from the ballpark as part of the Cubs’ ongoing effort to restore and modernize Wrigley Field, known as The 1060 Project.

Several sections of ballpark seats will be removed and replaced through the duration of the project, and will be made available for purchase. The removal and replacement of seats began during the 2015 off-season and most recently took place at the start of the 2016 off-season.

Starting Friday, Feb. 3, fans will be able to purchase 2015 and 2016 seats removed from the ballpark through The Wrigley Field Seat Sale. Seats will be available to purchase as two-seat sets and have been authenticated with Major League Baseball’s seal of authenticity. Each seat set purchased will include a certificate of authenticity and a hologram on the seat back signifying its authentication by Major League Baseball.

These collectible seats were removed from several sections including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box, and feature two ballpark riser-mounted seats attached to metal “L” shaped brackets. Seat sets removed in the 2015 offseason cost $799, and a smaller quantity of seat sets removed in the 2016 offseason cost $899. Shipping will cost $132.99 per seat set in the continental United States. Pick-up is unavailable.

For more information about the Wrigley Field Seat Sale or to purchase seat sets, please visit www.cubs.com/seatsale.

About The 1060 Project:

The 1060 Project aims to preserve Wrigley Field’s beauty, charm and historic features that fans have cherished for more than a century, while updating and improving the iconic ballpark for fans, players and the community. The multi-year project began at the conclusion of the 2014 baseball season and has featured structural upgrades, improved player facilities, new fan amenities, outfield signage, two video boards, new premier clubs, expanded concessions, new and improved restroom facilities and much more. For more information on The 1060 Project, please visit www.wrigleyfield.com.

About the Major League Baseball Authentication Program:

The Major League Baseball Authentication Program is the most comprehensive league-wide memorabilia authentication initiative in professional sports. Since its launch in 2001, it has become the industry standard for autographed and game-used sports memorabilia authentication. Designed to distinguish officially authenticated MLB memorabilia from other items on the market, the program offers an objective third-party authentication system that guarantees genuine memorabilia for all MLB fans.

Only those items that an authenticator actually witness being signed and/or used in a game may be eligible for authentication under the MLB Authentication Program. Once witnessed, items receive a tamper-proof hologram created by OpSec, U.S. with a unique alpha-numeric combination to easily identify its authenticity.

Once fans receive their authenticated piece of memorabilia, they can trace the unique serial number on the Authentication database located on MLB.com. This convenient reference database enables fans to easily identify all of the details surrounding their new item. Since its inception in 2001, the Major League Baseball Authentication Program is responsible for authenticating more than 5 million items, allowing fans to ensure their memorabilia is a genuine piece of their favorite pastime.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors