Cubs Down on the Farm Report – 01/02/17

A Happy New Year to all! This past week saw the conclusion of the winter regular season across all leagues, along with the opening of the playoffs in the Dominican Republic. In the DWL, Taylor Davis joined Tennessee Smokies teammate Chesny Young, as both continued to do what they do best, hit.

Looking to make a playoff push, Carolina turned back to Yasiel Balaguert with positive results in Puerto Rico. And the Cubs still have nine prospects that can affect the outcome of the playoffs in Venezuela.

With an abbreviated slate, the Down on the Farm Report remains the only column to bring you all the action from the winter leagues.

Dominican Winter League

Leones del Escogido

It was a good start for Escogido on Wednesday, scoring four runs in the first inning. But that is all they would get as the Leones lost to Cibaenas 7-4. Chesny Young started at third base and was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

It was déjà vu for the Lions on Thursday as they bowed to Cibaenas 7-4. Taylor Davis joined Escogido and played first base, going 1-for-4 while third baseman Chesny Young was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

The Leones took out some of their frustrations on Cibao on Friday, hammering the Giants 12-2. Third baseman Chesny Young was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI, while first baseman Taylor Davis went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

Criollos de Caguas

Caguas left the door open for Carolina on Tuesday in losing 4-3. Miguel Mejia took the loss as he allowed two unearned runs and had a strikeout in the eighth inning.

The Criollos bounced back on Thursday, beating Aguadilla 4-2. Miguel Mejia went back to owning the eighth, allowing only a hit in a scoreless inning.

Gigantes de Carolina

Trying to make a push for the playoffs, Carolina defeated number one Santurce 3-1 last Monday. Yasiel Balaguert was back at first base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Tuesday made it two in a row for the Gigantes as they edged Caguas 4-3. Yasiel Balaguert remained at first base and was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

The Giants had their roll halted on Wednesday as they lost to lowly Aguadilla 3-2. First baseman Yasiel Balaguert tried to spur the Giants on as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Carolina returned to their winning ways on Thursday as they beat highly ranked Mayaguez 4-1. Yasiel Balaguert moved to DH and was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the victory.

Venezuelan Winter League

Aguilas de Zulia

Zulia continued to angle for the top spot in the playoffs on Tuesday by beating Caracas 6-4. Bryant Flete lined up at DH and was 1-for-4 with a run scored in the victory.

The Aguilas could not contain Magallanes on Wednesday, losing 9-3. Bryant Flete entered in the first inning in left field and went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored in the loss.

Cardenales de Lara

Lara was able to prevail in a wild affair on Thursday, beating Aragua 10-7. Jhondaniel Medina entered with one out in the seventh and allowed an earned run while striking out a batter in 0.2 innings.

Tigres de Aragua

In a wild game on Thursday, Aragua squandered a three run lead in losing to Lara 10-7. Carlos Penalver batted leadoff and split his time between second base and shortstop, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

