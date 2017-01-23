Cubs Reportedly Agree to Terms with Brett Anderson

Cubs reportedly agree to terms with free agent LHP Brett Anderson … Deal is pending a physical

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-hander Brett Anderson. The deal is pending a physical and believed to have a low base salary for the upcoming season with an incentives package.

Terms of the contract with Anderson, that depends on a physical, have not surfaced. Anderson flew to Chicago on Monday night to presumably take a physical and finalize the deal.

The front office has been looking for starting pitching depth. The Cubs were runners up to the Rangers for RHP Tyson Ross and have been linked to RHP Casey Kelly. The Cubs are reportedly interested in a reunion with LHP Travis Wood. A deal with Anderson may take Wood out of the mix to return to the Cubs.

Ken Rosenthal reported Anderson “impressed” the Cubs during a recent workout in Arizona. Anderson is injury prone but when he’s been on the mound, he has pitched rather well. And with the Cubs defense, if he is healthy he could have a big year.

As Rosenthal pointed out, Anderson has appeared in only 65 games over the past five seasons.

Brett Anderson has spent the last two years with the Dodgers, pitching in only four games last season. Anderson was 1-2 with a 11.91 ERA, 2.55 WHIP and 7.91 FIP. In 2015, Anderson posted a 10-9 record in 31 starts with a 3.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 3.94 FIP. In what turned out to be a career year, Anderson allowed 82 runs, 74 earned, on 194 hits with 46 walks and 116 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings.

Anderson figures to sign a Major League contract. The Cubs have one open spot on the 40-man roster, which currently stands at 39 players.

If the contract with Anderson is a low base, as expected, this is a good signing for a Cubs team looking to have starting pitching options beyond Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey. Even with Mike Montgomery penciled in as the team’s fifth starter, the Cubs figure to use a sixth man in the rotation frequently during the 2017 season.

Brett Anderson turns 29 next week (Feb. 1) and has made just one start during his eight-year career at Wrigley Field.

Updated 10:02pm CST – According to Jeff Passan, Brett Anderson’s deal has a $3.5 million base salary and if he hits all of his incentives he could make $10 million with the Cubs in 2017.

Will update when additional information is available.

• Brett Anderson’s Page on Baseball-Reference

