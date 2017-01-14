Cubs Avoid Arbitration with Arrieta, Rondon, Grimm and Exchange Figures with Strop

Cubs avoid arbitration with RHP Jake Arrieta, RHP Hector Rondon and RHP Justin Grimm and exchange salary figures with RHP Pedro Strop

Prior to Friday’s deadline, the Cubs avoided arbitration with RHP Jake Arrieta, RHP Hector Rondon and RHP Justin Grimm. The Cubs and right-handed reliever Pedro Strop exchanged salary figures.

The Cubs and Jake Arrieta settled on a $15.6375 million contract for the 2017 season, his last year under club control. Arrieta made $10.7 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the upcoming season.

Hector Rondon is under club control for two more seasons (through 2018) and will be paid $5.8 million in 2017 after earning $4.2 million last year.

Justin Grimm avoided arbitration with a $1.825 million deal for the 2017 season. Grimm is under club control through 2018 and was paid $1.275 million last season.

Pedro Strop submitted a $6 million figure for next season. The Cubs filed at $4.6 million. The two sides can still avoid the arbitration hearing by agreeing to terms on a contract for next season. Strop made $4.4 million last year and is under club control through the 2017 season.

Arrieta had a much better year and postseason than he’s given credit for. After a tremendous first half that included his second no-hitter in April, a NL Pitcher of the Month Award (April) and a trip to the All-Star Game in San Diego, Arrieta finished the regular season 18-8 in 31 starts with a 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 3.52 FIP. Arrieta allowed 72 runs, 68 earned, on 138 hits with 76 walks and 190 strikeouts in 197 1/3 innings.

Arrieta was 12-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in his first 18 starts. After the break, Arrieta was 6-4 in 13 starts with a 3.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.

Rondon was 2-3 in 54 games with 18 saves, a 3.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 3.50 FIP last season. Rondon was the Cubs’ closer until the front office acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees prior to the deadline.

Rondon allowed 20 runs, all earned, on 42 hits with eight walks and 58 strikeouts in 51 innings. In the first half, Rondon was 1-1 with 14 saves, a 1.72 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in 32 games (31 1/3 innings).

Grimm posted a 2-1 record in 68 games with a 4.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 3.28 FIP a year ago. Grimm was 2-1 in 28 games following the All-Star break with a 2.42 ERA and 1.16 WHIP after struggling in May and June.

Strop as 2-2 in 54 games with a 2.85 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 2.91 FIP. Strop allowed 16 runs, 15 earned, on 27 hits with 15 walks and 60 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. Strop is eligible for free agency following the 2017 season.

Over his four seasons with the Cubs since being acquired from the Orioles along with Jake Arrieta, Strop is 8-14 in 232 games with six saves, a 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 2.82 FIP.

The Cubs have signed three of the four arbitration eligible players for next season and are expected to settle with Strop before a hearing would take place. The Cubs and Strop exchanged figures a year ago and avoided the ugly arbitration hearing.

The Cubs have not gone to arbitration with a player under the current administration.

