Cubs announce Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest … Contest winners to present 2016 World Series Rings to players and coaches during the Ring Ceremony Game on April 12

The World Champion Chicago Cubs announced Saturday the launch of the Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest. The Cubs will award 20 deserving fans with the opportunity to present Cubs players and coaches with their 2016 World Series Rings on the field during the “Ring Ceremony Game” Wednesday, April 12, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are searching for ring bearers who are the most loyal and dedicated Cubs fans. To enter, individuals must record and submit an online video nominating their favorite candidate. The video must be uploaded to Twitter using the #CubsRingBearer hashtag. All videos must be no more than 60 seconds in length explaining why their nominee deserves to participate in the on-field ceremony.

“It was truly amazing to see Cubs fans show their loyalty, passion and excitement for this team as we completed the greatest journey in all of sports,” said President of Business Operations Crane Kenney in a statement. “We were amazed by our fans who embraced old traditions like flying the W Flag and created new ones by crafting inspiring chalk messages on our bleacher walls. This Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest is our way to thank the fans who stood by us for all these years, as well as give them a memory that will last a lifetime.”

A team of judges will select 20 winners who will receive two tickets to the April 12 game and the opportunity to participate in the on-field ring ceremony. Judges will be looking for fans who express authentic passion and enthusiasm for Cubs baseball. Whether it’s a nominee’s special Cubs gameday tradition or a personal story demonstrating why the nominee is a die-hard Cubs fan, the judges want to see it.*

The online contest begins Saturday, January 14, and will run through 11:59pm CST Tuesday, February 14. For more information about the contest and to read contest rules, please visit www.cubs.com/cubsringbearer.

* Full terms and conditions are available at www.cubs.com/cubsringbearer.

