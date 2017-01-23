Cubs announce 2017 Spring Training broadcast schedule … first Cactus League games are Feb. 25

For the first time, all 38 Chicago Cubs Spring Training games will be available to Cubs fans via television, radio or internet radio broadcast as the club Monday announced its 2017 Spring Training broadcast schedule.

The schedule features 10 games televised by Cubs broadcast partners (six by CSN Chicago and four by WGN-TV), 10 on the 670 The Score Cubs Radio Network and 27 via internet radio broadcast on www.cubs.com. Fans will be able to access the Cubs Webcasts on Cubs.com and MLB.com for free by registering for a log-in account with the website.

WGN-TV will televise the season and home opener when the Cubs host the Oakland Athletics on Feb. 25. Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies return to call all Cubs TV games. 670 The Score will air its first game the next day on Sunday, Feb. 26 when the Cubs host the American League Champion Cleveland Indians. Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer return as the radio voices of the Chicago Cubs. CSN Chicago’s first game will occur on Wednesday, March 15, when the Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Len Kasper will again join Mick Gillispie, radio broadcaster for Chicago’s Double-A Tennessee affiliate, for most of the cubs.com internet radio broadcasts.

All games start at 1:05pm Arizona time unless otherwise noted. Chicago is one hour ahead of Arizona through Saturday, March 11 before moving to two hours ahead on Sunday, March 12.

Cubs’ pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The first on field workout is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Position players report to Mesa on Friday, Feb. 17 with the first full squad workout for the World Series Champions scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.

