Merry Christmas to the Cubs Faithful

Happy Christmas to the Cubs faithful from Chicago Cubs Online

Cubs fans everywhere had their Christmas wish from a year ago answered on November 2. The Cubs had the best season in franchise history and won The World Series.

The Cubs punched their ticket to the Fall Classic by beating the Dodgers in the NLCS for the organization’s first National League Pennant in 71 years …

The Cubs did not quit after being down 3-1 in The Series to the Indians. The Cubs were behind 1-0 in Game 5 and facing elimination. Kris Bryant, the NL MVP tied Game 5 with a solo home run. The Cubs won 3-2 and forced a Game 6.

With momentum on their side, the Cubs beat the Indians in Game 6 by a 9-3 final. Addison Russell drove in six runs with four coming on one swing of the bat in the third inning, a Grand Slam.

It was all Cubs in Game 7 until the eighth inning. Dexter Fowler, Javier Baez and David Ross homered but the Indians tied it at six with a three run eighth.

Will seeing or hearing a replay of the 10th inning ever get old?

Kyle Schwarber singled. Albert Almora Jr. ran for Schwarber, tagged on a deep fly by Kris Bryant. With Almora Jr. in scoring position, the Indians walked Anthony Rizzo. And Ben Zobrist delivered the double to left that plated Almora Jr. with the go ahead run. Miguel Montero singled in Rizzo with what turned out to be the difference in The Series.

With the tying run on base and the Cubs leading 8-7, Mike Montgomery induced the grounder to third off the bat of Michael Martinez. Bryant fielded the ball and threw across to Rizzo … The Cubs Won The World Series!

This Was The Year!

To all of our readers and posters, thank you for a tremendous year and Merry Christmas from everyone at Chicago Cubs Online.

