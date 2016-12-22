Manny Ramirez Working Out with Possibility of Playing Overseas

Manny Ramirez working out, in talks with team to resume playing career overseas

Manny Ramirez’s wife, Juliana, spoke with TMZ and said her husband “has been training like crazy and has been in talks with a pro team outside the United States.” Manny Ramirez is “training extremely hard” and Juliana supports his decision to try to play baseball again.

Ramirez has been in the Cubs organization the last three years. The Cubs signed Ramirez to a minor league contract in May 2014 to be a player/coach with Triple-A Iowa. The controversial decision by Theo Epstein and the front office was meant as a way to help players like Javier Baez and Jorge Soler take the next step in their development. Ramirez became a favorite of his teammates, including Baez and Kris Bryant, and players throughout the organization. Many of the Cubs’ prospects at the time grew up watching Ramirez with the Red Sox and the Dodgers.

Ramirez played in 24 games for the I-Cubs during the 2014 season and hit .222/.273/.375 with two doubles and three home runs for a .648 OPS.

Rumors suggested after the 2014 season that Ramirez would join the big league staff as one of the Cubs’ hitting coaches. Ramirez was not added to the staff. John Mallee and Eric Hinske became the hitting coaches and Ramirez was retained by the front office as a hitting consultant.

Ramirez spent a lot of time with the Cubs during the 2015 season, moving between Triple-A Iowa and the big league club. Ramirez was in Los Angeles this past April for Opening Day.

Ramirez has not played in the majors since 2011. Ramirez appeared in five games for Joe Maddon’s Rays before voluntarily retiring after testing positive again for PEDs.

Manny Ramirez is 44 years old.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors