The Daily CCO: Cubs World Series Title Voted Top AP Sports Story of 2016

The Associated Press announced Sunday that the Cubs World Series Championship was voted as its sports story of the year. The Cubs World Series title was the “runaway winner for top sports story of 2016.”

The Cubs received 48 of 59 first place votes, a total of 549 points in balloting by AP members and editors.

The death of Muhammad Ali was the second biggest sports story of the year followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the NBA title.

• Full Report from The Associated Press

Chesny Young and Corey Black

Chesny Young and Corey Black continue to put up good numbers in Winter Ball.

Young has played in 22 games for Escogido in the Dominican Republic this winter. Young has hit .351/.438/.364 with one double for a .802 OPS. Young is 27-for-77 with 11 walks and eight strikeouts. Over his last 10 games, Young is 10-for-35 with four walks and four strikeouts for a .286/.359/.286 slash line with a .645 OPS.

Black is pitching for Santurce in Puerto Rico and has made 20 appearances. Black is 2-0 with 12 saves, a 0.43 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. In 21 innings, Black has allowed two runs, one earned, on 10 hits with eight walks and 17 strikeouts.

Jason Hammel

Jason Hammel reportedly has as many as 10 teams interested in signing him. The Yankees and Marlins are two of the teams that continue to be linked to Hammel. As 2017 quickly approaches, Hammel is without a team for next season. The Cubs declined the option on his contract in November and he joined a rather thin free agent pitching market.

Hammel recently changed agents. Hammel went from Alan Nero and Octagon to Aces “because he thought the process of getting him signed was slow” according to Nick Cafardo.

Cafardo said Hammel’s expectations of a big contract this off-season appear to have been unrealistic. The market “has not developed for him yet.”

Jason Hammel was expected to sign a three-year deal in the $39 million range at the beginning of the off-season.

News, Notes and Rumors

• According to Jerry Crasnick, the Blue Jays continue to explore options to fill outfield void and have talked to the Pirates about Andrew McCutchen. It would “take a big bite” out of the Jays farm system to acquire McCutchen but landing him “could help quell the post-Edwin Encarnacion angst.” The Pirates have said it is likely the Pirates will keep McCutchen, but according to Crasnick the Jays are “among several clubs with interest.”

• 141 players signed minor league contracts … and Matt Eddy has them all listed by team in his latest MiLB Transactions for Baseball America.

• Pitch framing was doomed from the start according to Jeff Sullivan.

• Joe Sherman reported on how the Indians and Red Sox splashes affect the rest of baseball … and the American League title.

The greatest, coolest, sickest, Holiday card in the history of all card giving. Hope you're all still celebrating the @Cubs WS too!! pic.twitter.com/rbciphBOQK — Andrew Belleson (@ChicagoCubsPA) December 25, 2016

This Day in Cubstory

2011 – Cubs signed free agent Andy Sonnanstine

1985 – Chris Carpenter, born

1981 – Omar Infante, born

1979 – J.C. Boscan, born

1961 – Storm Davis, born

1948 – Dave Radar, born

1917 – Cubs acquired Dode Paskert from the Phillies for Cy Williams

1907 – Harry Taylor, born

December 25

2012 – Cubs signed free agents Jaye Chapman and Zach Putnam

1968 – Scott Bullet, born

1962 – Marty Pevey, born

1962 – Bruce Walton, born

1961 – Rick Renteria, born

1950 – Manny Trillo, born

1881 – Joe McCarthy, born

1881 – Jim Doyle, born

