Cubs Weekend Headlines: Happy Holidays, Minor Signings, Prospects Updates and a Roster Move

Major League Baseball took a much-needed breather on Christmas Day. Leading up to the holiday weekend was rather busy throughout the game as free agents continued to sign and front offices worked on their rosters for Spring Training.

The Cubs signed four players to minor league contracts. Two Cubs prospects continue to put up good numbers in Winter Ball. Tom provided an in-depth look at the pitchers that could make up Double-A Tennessee’s pitching staff when the season starts. And the Cubs added a lefty reliever to the roster for the second time this winter.

Here are all the headlines from the last five days with all the news, notes and links to get you caught up from the weekend …

Cubs Down on the Farm Report – 12/22/16

The position analysis series continued with a look at Double-A Tennessee’s pitching staff. There are several intriguing arms that will likely begin the season at the Cubs’ Double-A affiliate and Tom broke down what is a rather long list.

Trevor Clifton, the Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2016, has a good chance of being in the same rotation as Duane Underwood Jr. What the Triple-A staff could lack, Mark Johnson could be in charge of the development of the first wave of pitchers from the system next season.

The Daily CCO: Kris Bryant, SI’s Most Memorable Player of the Year and Other Cubs News

Sports Illustrated released its list of the Top 10 Most Memorable Players of the 2016 Season … and the Cubs’ Kris Bryant, the NL MVP, topped its ranking.

The Cubs will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball a lot early in the season.

Koji Uehara is not pitching in the WBC, because the Cubs won’t let him.

Trevor Cahill is garnering a lot of attention.

The Daily Report includes all of the news, notes, links and rumors … and of course, This Day in Cubstory.

Manny Ramirez Working Out with Possibility of Playing Overseas

Manny Ramirez has been with the Cubs the last three seasons, first as a player/coach with Triple-A Iowa and over the last two years as a hitting consultant.

Ramirez has not officially retired from baseball. And the now 44-year old is working out as he negotiates with a team outside of the United States about playing ball again.

Cubs Rewind: David Ross’ 100th Career Home Run

David Ross had an excellent season and finished what was a very good career with a remarkable year. As he helped the Cubs win games, he reached several personal milestones this past season. Ross hit the 100th career home run, a three-run shot in a 6-2 win over the Phillies.

A look back at another one of the memorable moments of the Cubs’ season includes video of Ross’ 100th home run and the last regular season dinger of his career.

The Daily CCO: Cubs Winning The World Series, SI’s Most Memorable Sports Moment of the Year

Sports Illustrated got this one right and named the Cubs’ winning The World Series the most memorable moment of the year.

Todd Hollandsworth left the Cubs’ pre- and post-game show on CSN and will now be the analysist for Marlins’ telecasts.

Edwin Encarnacion signed with the Indians on a three-year deal. And Cardinals fans have moved on from the dream of being in Matheny’s lineup.

Ivan Nova re-signed with the Pirates on a very economical deal.

The Daily Report includes all of the news, notes and links, plus This Day in Cubstory.

From the Wire: Cubs Claim David Rollins Off Waivers from the Rangers

The Cubs added lefty reliever David Rollins to the 40-man roster for the second time this off-season. Rollins was claimed off waivers from the Rangers … and the 40-man officially stands at 38 players.

Christian Villanueva Signs Minor League Deal with Padres

Former Cubs’ top prospect Christian Villanueva signed a minor league contract with the Padres. The Cubs did not tender Villanueva a contract for next season and he elected free agency. Villanueva has the tools to be a solid big leaguer. He might have a chance with another organization, like the Padres, to make it to the majors.

Cubs Sign Two Pitchers, Two Position Players to Minor League Contracts

The Cubs added four players to the organization on minor league deals. And each of the four will likely receive non-roster invites to Spring Training.

The Cubs signed two former first round picks in INF Jemile Weeks, Rickie’s brother, and LHP Daniel Moskos.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez had a good season with the A’s a year ago and the Cubs got him on a minor league deal. The Cubs also signed a catcher in Ali Solis that has a history with Joe Maddon.

The Daily CCO: Cubs Christmas Eve News, Notes and Rumors

Mike Montgomery is penciled in as the fifth starter in the Cubs rotation as the front office continues to look for pitching.

The Braves signed Ender Inciarte to a very good extension. The rumors of the Cubs being interested in the centerfielder should go away, at least for a couple of years.

The Daily Report includes all of the news, notes and links, plus This Day in Cubs History for Christmas Eve.

Cubs Down on the Farm Report – 12/26/16

Updates on the Cubs’ prospects playing ball this winter were featured in Monday’s Down on the Farm Report. Chesny Young keeps on hitting. Taylor Davis saw his first action. Juan Paniagua, Miguel Mejia, Bryant Flete and Carlos Penalver are highlighted in this week’s report.

The Daily CCO: Cubs World Series Title Voted Top AP Sports Story of 2016

The Associated Press voted the Cubs World Series Championship the best sports story of the year.

Chesny Young and Corey Black winter ball stats are included as well as an update on Jason Hammel.

All of the daily news, notes, links and rumors … plus This Day in Cubstory are in the report.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors