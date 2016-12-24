Cubs Sign Two Pitchers, Two Position Players to Minor League Contracts

Cubs sign LHP Daniel Moskos, RHP Fernando Rodriguez, C Ali Solis and 2B Jemile Weeks to minor league contracts

According to Baseball America, the Cubs have signed two pitchers and two position players to minor league contracts. The Cubs added LHP Daniel Moskos, RHP Fernando Rodriguez, C Ali Solis and 2B Jemile Weeks to the organization on minor deals.

Jemile Weeks is the most notable of the four players. Weeks is the younger brother of Rickie Weeks. Jemile was once the top prospect in the A’s system. The A’s selected Weeks in the first round with the 12th overall pick in the 2008 draft.

Weeks’ career has not turned out as many projected. Weeks is a switch hitter, turns 30 on Jan. 26 and spent last season in the Padres system, playing in 17 big league games.

In 16 games in the Padres’ system (Rookie, High-A, Triple-A), Weeks was 18-for-62 with three doubles and three triples for a .333/.419/.500 slash line and a .919 OPS. In the majors, Weeks was 7-for-50 with a double and a triple (.140/.204/.200/.404).

Jemile Weeks has played in parts of six seasons in the majors with the A’s, Orioles, Red Sox and Padres. In 260 games, Weeks has hit .254/.316/.352 with 45 doubles, 18 triples and four home runs for a .667 OPS.

• Jemile Weeks’ Page on Baseball-Reference

LHP Daniel Moskos, 30, was the fourth overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Pirates. Moskos has not appeared in a Major League game since the 2011 season. Moskos was in the Padres’ system last season and spent the entire year at Triple-A El Paso.

Moskos was 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 53 relief appearances. Moskos gave up 33 runs, 23 earned, on 71 hits with 22 walks and 47 strikeouts in 61 innings.

In nine minor league seasons with the Pirates, White Sox, Dodgers and Padres, Moskos is 32-30 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 269 games, 45 starts.

Moskos made 31 appearances for the Pirates during the 2011 season and was 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 3.23 FIP.

• Daniel Moskos’ Page on Baseball-Reference

RHP Fernando Rodriguez, 32, was selected by the Angels in the 18th round of the 2003 draft. Rodriguez has been with the A’s for the last three seasons. Last year, Rodriguez was 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 3.61 FIP in 34 games, all in relief. Rodriguez allowed 19 runs, all earned, on 30 hits with 17 walks and 37 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

With the A’s, Rodriguez posted a 7-2 record in 97 relief appearances with a 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 3.27 WHIP. In six seasons in the big leagues, Rodriguez is 11-15 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 3.85 FIP in 216 games, all in relief.

• Fernando Rodriguez’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Catcher Ali Solis, 29, was signed by the Padres as an amateur free agent in 2005. Solis was selected off waivers by the Pirates in 2012 and signed as a free agent with the Rays in November 2013. Solis made his big league debut in 2012 with the Bucs and appeared in eight games for Joe Maddon during the 2014 season.

Solis was in the Red Sox system last season after spending a year with the Dodgers. Solis played in 33 games at the Double- and Triple-A levels for the Sox. Solis hit .192/.236/.273 with a .509 OPS. In 13 games for Triple-A Pawtucket, Solis was 10-for-37 with a double and a home run for a .270/.275/.378 line with a .653 OPS.

Ali Solis has played in 13 games in the majors over two seasons and has yet to collect a hit. He is 0-for-10 in 11 plate appearances with a RBI.

In 11 minor league seasons with the Padres, Pirates, Rays, Dodgers and Red Sox, the right-handed hitting Solis has batted .219/.266/.326 with 86 doubles, seven triples and 32 home runs for a .591 OPS.

• Ali Solis’ Page on Baseball-Reference

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors