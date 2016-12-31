Cubs Rewind: Six RBI for Addison Russell in Game Six

Addison Russell, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo drove in all nine runs in 9-3 win over Indians in Game 6

Back in Cleveland for Game 6 of the Fall Classic, the Cubs trailed 3-2 and were focused on forcing a winner-take-all Game 7. And the Cubs came out swinging against Josh Tomlin.

The Cubs put seven runs on the board in the first three innings while Jake Arrieta kept the Indians in check. The Cubs pretty much had the game in hand by the third inning thanks to Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and the Indians defense.

Kris Bryant launched a two-out homer in the first inning, the first of four hits on the night for the eventual NL Most Valuable Player.

Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist singled to keep the inning going. Russell stepped in with two on and two down.

In what was arguably the biggest at-bat of the game, Addison Russell put the 1-0 pitch from Josh Tomlin in play. What should have been a routine out in right center was ruled a double after the ball fell in between Taylor Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall.

Rizzo and Zobrist scored … and the Cubs had a three-run lead before Arrieta ever threw a pitch.

Addison Russell broke the game open in the third inning.

Kyle Schwarber started the third with a walk. After Bryant flied out, Rizzo and Zobrist singled. The Cubs loaded the bases against Josh Tomlin. With one out in the third, Terry Francona went to his bullpen for Dan Otero.

Addison Russell launched a 2-0 pitch from Otero into the stands in left center. And the Cubs had a 7-0 lead in Game 6 of The Series.

The Indians plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings off Arrieta. Mike Napoli singled in Jason Kipnis in the fourth and Kipnis took Arrieta deep in the fifth.

The Cubs had a five-run lead at 7-2 after five innings.

Anthony Rizzo removed all doubt that there would be a Game 7 in the ninth inning. Following a two-out single from Kris Bryant, Rizzo smacked a two-run homer and gave the Cubs a 9-2 lead.

Kris Bryant had two, two-out hits that led to runs. Game 6 will always be remembered for Addison Russell’s Grand Slam and tying The World Series record with six RBI in a single game.

The Cubs won a game in November for the first time and forced a Game 7 of The World Series.

And what an unbelievable Game 7 it would turn out to be the next night.

