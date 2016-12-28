Cubs Rewind: Ninth Inning Comeback in Game 4 of NLDS

Cubs scored four runs in ninth inning of Game 4 of NLDS to beat the Giants 6-5 and advanced to National League Championship Series

Leading two games to one in the Best-of-Five National League Division Series, the Cubs entered the ninth inning of Game 4 trailing 5-2. And once again the Cubs did not quit. Joe Maddon’s team put together a comeback for the ages, one that gave Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy nightmares for several weeks after the game.

Needing to avoid Johnny Cueto and Madison Bumgarner in a Game 5 back at Wrigley Field, Kris Bryant started the ninth inning with a single off Giants’ reliever Derek Law. Bochy decided to use his bullpen for the ninth inning instead of letting Matt Moore at least start the inning.

Bochy went back to his pen following the Bryant single for lefty Javier Lopez. Anthony Rizzo worked a walk. Sergio Romo took over for Lopez with Zobrist due up.

Ben Zobrist made it a two-run game with a double to right that plated Bryant. Rizzo stopped at third and Joe Maddon went on to out-manage Bochy.

With Addison Russell due up, Chris Coghlan was announced to force Bochy to go back to his pen. Bochy switched out Romo with lefty Will Smith. And Maddon immediately went to his bench. Willson Contreras pinch-hit for the pinch hitting Coghlan and tied the game.

Contreras singled to center. Rizzo and Zobrist sored … game tied at five.

Jason Heyward tried to bunt Contreras into scoring position. Smith fielded the ball and appeared to start a double play. Contreras was forced at second. But Brandon Crawford’s throw to first was off. Heyward not only reached on the error but advanced into scoring position. Bochy went to his pen again. Hunter Strickland took over for Smith with Baez due up and the go ahead run at second.

Javier Baez ripped a single to center. Heyward scored and the Cubs took a 6-5 lead.

David Ross grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. And Maddon turned to Chapman with the Cubs leading by one run.

Aroldis Chapman made up for Game 3 and struck out the Giants in order in the ninth to seal the Cubs 6-5 win over the Giants.

The Cubs were able to avoid the dreaded Game 5 of a short series with the remarkable come from behind win in San Francisco.

The Cubs celebrated, as it turned out the second of four clinching parties, and made the happy flight back to Chicago to prepare for the NLCS at Wrigley Field to take on the Dodgers for the National League Pennant.

