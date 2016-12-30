Cubs Rewind: Never Quit

The Cubs never quit and forced a Game 6 of The World Series with a 3-2 win at Wrigley Field in Game 5

After dropping two straight to the Indians at Wrigley Field, the Cubs faced elimination in Game 5 of The World Series and the possibility of the Indians celebrating a championship on the field. With the theme from Rocky supplying the pre-game soundtrack in the clubhouse, it was up to Jon Lester to keep the Cubs flying.

The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Jose Ramirez in the second inning. Lester and David Ross did not allow the Indians to tack on and the Cubs finally got to Trevor Bauer in the fourth inning.

Terry Francona did the Cubs a favor. Instead of going to his bullpen after getting three shutout innings from Bauer on short-rest, Francona sent Bauer out for the fourth inning. And the Cubs took advantage the second time through the lineup.

Kris Bryant led off the fourth with a solo homer to left and tied the game at one.

Anthony Rizzo just missed going back-to-back with Bryant. Rizzo doubled to right and went to third on a single from Ben Zobrist.

Addison Russell put the ball in play and reached on an infield single to third. Rizzo scored and the Cubs took a 2-1 lead.

After Jason Heyward struck out swinging, Javier Baez loaded the bases with a bunt single. David Ross stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in what was the last game of his career at Wrigley. Ross got enough of a 2-2 pitch to plate Zobrist with a sac fly. The Cubs led 3-1 after five innings and left it up to Lester and the bullpen to force a Game 6 back in Cleveland.

Lester worked around a leadoff double by Carlos Santana in the fifth and was able to maintain a lead after six innings. Rajai Davis singled with one out, stole second and scored on a two-out single from Francisco Lindor. With the Cubs leading 3-2, David Ross threw out Lindor trying to steal second with help from the lighting fast tag of Javier Baez to end the inning. That was Ross’ last play of his career at Wrigley Field.

Carl Edwards Jr. replaced Lester for the seventh inning. A single and a passed ball by Willson Contreras put Mike Napoli at second with no outs. Edwards Jr. retired Santana on a fly to left and Joe Maddon went to Aroldis Chapman with one out in the seventh.

Chapman struck out Ramirez swinging but he hit Brandon Guyer. With two on, two down and the Cubs clinging to a one-run lead, Roberto Perez grounded out to Baez to end the inning.

The Cubs could not add on in the seventh and the Indians threatened again in the eighth. Chapman struck out Gomes for the first out. Davis singled, stole second and third. With two outs and Davis at third representing the tying run, Chapman caught Lindor looking at a 2-2 pitch to end the inning.

Jason Heyward singled off Cody Allen with one out in the eighth. Heyward stole second and swiped third. Maddon kept Chapman in the game and he went down swinging (2-2 pitch) to end the eighth … and Game 5 went to the ninth with the Cubs leading 3-2.

Aroldis Chapman was nails in the ninth. Napoli grounded out to short. Santana flied out to right and Ramirez went down swinging to end the game.

The Cubs won the final game of the year at Wrigley Field. The Cubs forced a Game 6 back in Cleveland.

And for the first time ever, the Cubs would play games in November.

