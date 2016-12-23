Cubs Rewind: David Ross’ 100th Career Home Run

David Ross cracked a three-run homer for 100th career home run in Cubs 6-2 win over Phillies

David Ross could not have written a better end to his playing career. Grandpa Rossy’s last season ended with the Cubs winning The World Series and his teammates carrying him off the field. Ross had an excellent season, offensively and defensively, and played a big role on the best team in baseball.

David Ross started the season with a few personal milestones within reach. Ross reached and surpassed 500 career hits and 300 RBI. And on May 27 at Wrigley Field, Ross launched the 100th home run of his career, a three-run shot that gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead over the Phillies in a game Maddon’s team went on to win 6-2.

The Cubs hit three home runs that afternoon at Wrigley in the 6-2 win over the Phillies. Jorge Soler, Ross and Kris Bryant all went yard. It was a four-run fourth inning that turned out to be the difference in the game with Ross supplying the big hit.

Jorge Soler drove in Ben Zobrist with a two-out single in the first inning. After the Phillies tied the game at one in the third, the Cubs went to work against lefty Adam Morgan in the fourth inning.

Jorge Soler gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with a solo shot to left leading off the fourth. A one-out walk by Addison Russell and a single by Javier Baez put two on with one out for David Ross.

Ross launched the three-run homer onto Waveland, the Cubs took a 5-1 lead and he received a standing ovation as his teammates went wild in the dugout.

Kris Bryant led off the fifth with a solo home run to cap the scoring on the day for the Cubs.

Grandpa Rossy played in 67 games during the regular season and hit .229/.338/.446 with six doubles, 10 home runs and a .784 OPS. Ross drove in 32 runs and put up offensive numbers he had come close to in six years.

Ross played in seven games in the postseason. Ross drove in four runs and hit two homers in the Cubs’ playoff run and was 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk in The World Series. Ross’ last dinger in the big leagues came in his last official at-bat in the sixth inning of Game 7 off Andrew Miller.

Ross’ final regular season home run, No. 106 of his career, came on Sept. 25 at Wrigley Field in a 3-1 win over the Cardinals in the Cubs’ home finale.

David Ross finished his 15-year career with a .229/.316/.423 slash line with 116 doubles, five triples, 106 home runs, 314 RBI and a .739 OPS.

David Ross signed a two-year contract with the Cubs exactly two years ago today (Dec. 23, 2014). And it appears to be just a matter of time before he accepts a role in the front office and returns to the team he just helped win The World Series.

