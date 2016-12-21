Cubs Re-Sign Elliot Soto to Minor League Contract, Logan Watkins Departs for the Tigers

Cubs re-sign INF Elliot Soto to a minor league contract … INF/OF Logan Watkins leaves Cubs to sign a minor league deal with the Tigers

The Cubs posted on the official transactions page the team re-signed infielder Elliot Soto to a minor league contract. The Cubs selected Soto in the 15th round of the 2010 draft out of Creighton University. The now 27-year old slick fielding infielder spent the first five years of his career in the Cubs’ system.

Soto and RHP Ivan Pineyro were sent to the Marlins for RHP Dan Haren on July 31, 2015.

Last year with Triple-A New Orleans, Soto played in 62 games and hit .241/.358/.297 with four doubles, one triple and one home run for a .656 OPS.

In seven seasons in the minors, Elliot Soto has hit .249/.329/.299 with a .628 OPS. Soto was suspended for 50 games following the 2013 season for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Soto played in only 69 games in 2014 due to the suspension, making it to the Triple-A level for the first time.

• Elliot Soto’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Logan Watkins, the Cubs 2012 Minor League Player of the Year, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the organization to sign a contract with the Tigers.

The Cubs re-signed Watkins last off-season to a minor league contract after he lost the 2015 season to injury. Watkins tore his Achilles in February 2015 working out in Arizona preparing for Spring Training.

In 108 games this past year for Triple-A Iowa, Watkins batted .261/.314/.353 with 14 doubles, seven triples and one home runs for a .667 OPS.

Watkins made his Major League debut on Aug. 4, 2013. Watkins played in only 27 games and had 42 plate appearances for then manager Dale Sveum. Watkins hit .211/.268/.237 with one double and a .505 OPS. Watkins was in 31 games the following season and hit .246/.269/.338 with three doubles and a home run for a .607 OPS.

• Logan Watkins’ Page on Baseball-Reference

