Cubs Reportedly the Mystery Team on Brad Ziegler Before Veteran Reliever Signed with Marlins

Cubs reportedly the ‘mystery team’ that was heavily involved in talks with RHP Brad Ziegler before he landed a two-year contract with Marlins

The front office is still looking to address the bullpen this winter. Jon Heyman provided further proof that the Cubs would still like to add relievers to the mix. After signing LHP Brian Duensing and RHP Koji Uehara and acquiring LHP Caleb Smith and RHP Wade Davis, the Cubs were “heavily involved” in talks with RHP Brad Ziegler before he signed a two-year contract with the Marlins. According to Heyman, the Cubs were ‘the mystery team’ in on Ziegler.

Brad Ziegler agreed to terms with the Marlins on a two-year contract on Dec. 16. The Cubs announced the one-year contract with Koji Uehara on Dec. 14.

Ziegler inked a two-year deal with the Marlins worth $16 million that will pay him $7 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018. Ziegler’s contract reportedly includes an incentives package worth an additional $2 million.

The Cubs were connected to Ziegler early in the off-season and tried to acquire him from the Diamondbacks during the season before he was traded to the Red Sox.

Multiple reports have stated the front office would like to add more relievers to the mix this winter. The Cubs have been connected to free agents LHP Jerry Blevins, LHP Travis Wood and RHP Greg Holland.

Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer said the plan this off-season was to address the big league pitching staff, both starters and relievers, and pitching depth for the upper levels of the minor league system.

