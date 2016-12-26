Cubs Down on the Farm Report – 12/26/16

The holiday weekend and the close of the regular season in the Dominican Republic limited the opportunities for Cubs’ prospects. However, led by Chesny Young, Escogido was able to secure a playoff position after being in last place for most of the season. The steady pitching of Miguel Mejia also allowed Caguas reach the postseason in Puerto Rico.

On the brink of the second season this winter, the Down on the Farm Report provides all the winter league details.

Dominican Winter League

Estrellas Orientales

A three run second on Tuesday helped propel Orientales to a 5-4 victory in 10 innings. Triple-A Iowa catcher/infielder Taylor Davis made his winter debut at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Estrellas could not muster enough runs on Thursday to get past hard charging Escogido, losing 6-4. Taylor Davis lined up at first base and was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

In the final game of the DWL regular season on Saturday, the Eastern Stars were not able to survive a big sixth inning, losing 5-3 to Cibao. Juan Paniagua came on in the fourth inning and allowed three runs (one earned) and had a strikeout in 2.2 innings. Luis Parra relived and gave up an unearned run while striking out two in 1.1 innings.

Leones del Escogido

On Tuesday, Escogido survived a late inning scare to hold onto a 3-2 victory over Licey. Chesny Young was at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

The Leones inched their record closer to .500 on Wednesday with two big innings to defeat Cibao 6-5. Chesny Young remained at third base and was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Dominating play in the early innings, the Lions held on in the final game of the regular season on Thursday to beat Orientales 6-4 and secure a playoff spot. Chesny Young had one of his best games, as the third baseman went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

Criollos de Caguas

On Wednesday, Caguas could not make any headway against second place Mayaguez, losing 4-1. Miguel Mejia set down the side in order in a scoreless ninth.

The Criollos squandered a two-run first inning on Thursday as they lost to Santurce 3-2 in 11 innings. Miguel Mejia struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Venezuelan Winter League

Aguilas de Zulia

It was doubleheader day on the VWL on Tuesday as Zulia could not keep up with Lara in game two of their twin-bill, losing 9-4. Bryant Flete was in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the loss.

As the Aguilas continued to fight for first place on Thursday, they stumbled against Anzoategui, losing 4-3.

Tigres de Aragua

Aragua broke out the bats big time on Wednesday as they pummeled La Guaira 16-2. Carlos Penalver led off and played second base, going 1-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored.

It wasn’t as decisive as the previous day, but the Tigres handled La Guaira again on Thursday, winning 5-4. Carlos Penalver was back at leadoff and second base, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

