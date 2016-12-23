From the Wire: Cubs Claim David Rollins Off Waivers from the Rangers

Cubs claim LHP David Rollins off waivers from the Rangers … 40-Man Roster stands at 38 players

For the second time this off-season, the Cubs have claimed LHP David Rollins off waivers and added him to the roster. Major League Baseball announced Friday the Cubs claimed left-hander David Rollins off waivers from the Rangers.

Rollins has been claimed off waivers five times since Nov. 18. Rollins has gone from the Mariners to the Cubs to the Rangers to the Phillies back to the Rangers and now to the Cubs again.

With Friday’s roster move, the Cubs’ 40-man roster officially stands at 38 players.

David Rollins, 27, spent most of the 2016 season with Triple-A Tacoma, going 5-0 with two saves, a 3.77 ERA (19 earned runs in 45 1/3 innings) in 37 relief appearances. Rollins walked only six batters in 45.1 innings, contributing to a 0.99 WHIP, while limiting opponents to a .236 batting average. The southpaw last season spent big league time with the Mariners for the second year in a row, going 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA (eight earned runs in 9 1/3 innings) and 2.03 WHIP in 11 relief outings.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Rollins was selected by Seattle in the 2014 Rule 5 Draft from Houston but began the 2015 campaign on the restricted list serving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He returned to pitch seven scoreless appearances, covering 9 1/3 innings, with Tacoma before making his big league debut with the Mariners, going 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA (21 earned runs in 25 innings) with a 1.80 WHIP in 20 relief outings in 2015.

Rollins was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 24th Round of the 2011 Draft out of San Jacinto College. He is 28-16 with six saves, a 3.35 ERA (154 earned runs in 413 1/3 innings) and a 1.16 WHIP in 132 minor league outings, including 64 starts, covering the last six seasons. He is 1-2 with a 7.60 ERA (29 earned runs in 34 1/3 innings) and 1.86 WHIP in 31 relief outings with Seattle the last two years.

David Rollins has two minor league options left.

• David Rollins’ Page on Baseball-Reference

