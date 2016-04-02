Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant Open Bryzzo Souvenir Company

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant Open the Bryzzo Souvenir Company

The two sluggers teased their new venture a couple of weeks ago and Friday the Bryzzo Souvenir Company officially opened.

Kris Bryant claims the duo “founded Bryzzo Souvenir Company to get you the home run balls you deserve.” As for standing behind their product, Anthony Rizzo asks a would be customer, “Have you seen us play? We authenticate them with our bats.”

And their company slogan is “We put the ding in dinger.”

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant combined for 57 home runs last season. Rizzo finished fourth in voting for the NL MVP, Bryant finished 11th and was the unanimous NL Rookie of the Year.

Steamer projects ‘Bryzzo’ to hit 63 homers this season, 32 for Rizzo and 31 for Bryant. And PECOTA has the two hitting a combined 61 longballs with Bryant (31) edging out Rizzo (30) for the most on the team in the upcoming season.

The Bryzzo Souvenir Company is part of Major League Baseball’s new #This ad campaign that also features Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew McCutchen.

