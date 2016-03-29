Updated 3:08pm CDT – Cubs re-signed Munenori Kawasaki, Manny Parra and Shane Victorino to minor league contracts.

Cubs release Munenori Kawasaki, Manny Parra and Shane Victorino, looking to re-sign all three players

According to multiple reports, the Cubs have released INF Munenori Kawasaki, LHP Manny Parra and OF Shane Victorino.

The Cubs are actively trying to re-sign all three players.

With the three roster moves, the Cubs Spring Training roster officially stands at 32 players. The Cubs have four players still listed on spring roster that will begin the season on the disabled list: RHP Dallas Beeler, RHP Aaron Crow, LHP Zac Rosscup and INF Christian Villanueva. The Cubs have three more roster cuts to make prior to Sunday’s deadline to set the Opening Day roster.

Munenori Kawasaki, Manny Parra and Shane Victorino signed minor league contracts with the Cubs and were non-roster invitees to big league camp. The three moves are procedural at this point in Spring Training.

By releasing Shane Victorino, Munenori Kawasaki and Manny Parra, the Cubs avoided paying $100,000 retention bonus to each player.

Munenori Kawasaki put together a good spring with the Cubs. In 19 games, Kawasaki was 15-for-40 with six doubles (.375/.468/.525), playing mainly second base and shortstop. Kawasaki played third base for the first time Monday as the Cubs explored options in case Javier Baez is not able to begin the season on the active roster.

Manny Parra appeared in six Cactus League games. Parra did not allow a run over 5 2/3 innings and surrendered four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts (0.00 ERA, 0.88 WHIP).

The contract Parra signed at the end of February called for him to receive a $520,000 base salary, plus incentives for the 2016 season and if he made the team out of Spring Training he would receive a $1.28 million roster bonus.

Shane Victorino said last week he planned to rehab at the Cubs facility. Victorino indicated he still had to work out his contract with the Cubs, but he wanted to stay with the team, try to get healthy and make a decision at that point on his future.

Cubs 2016 Spring Training Roster

40-Man Roster

Pitchers

Andury Acevedo, RHP *

Jake Arrieta, RHP

Dallas Beeler, RHP

Aaron Brooks, RHP

Trevor Cahill, RHP

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP *

Justin Grimm, RHP

Jason Hammel, RHP

Kyle Hendricks, RHP

Pierce Johnson, RHP *

Eric Jokisch, LHP *

John Lackey, RHP

Jon Lester, LHP

Spencer Patton, RHP *

Neil Ramirez, RHP

Clayton Richard, LHP

C.J. Riefenhauser, LHP *

Hector Rondon, RHP

Zac Rosscup, LHP **

Pedro Strop, RHP

Adam Warren, RHP

Travis Wood, LHP

Catchers

Willson Contreras *

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

Infielders

Arismendy Alcantara *

Javier Baez

Kris Bryant

Jeimer Candelario *

Tommy La Stella

Anthony Rizzo

Addison Russell

Christian Villanueva

Dan Vogelbach *

Ben Zobrist

Outfielders

Dexter Fowler

Jason Heyward

Jorge Soler

Matt Szczur

** 60-Day DL

*Optioned to Triple-A Iowa/Double-A Tennessee

Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

Pitchers (13)

Brandon Gomes, RHP *

Stephen Fife, RHP *

Jean Machi, RHP *

Drew Rucinski, RHP *

Felix Pena, RHP *

Jonathan Pettibone, RHP *

Armando Rivero, RHP *

Duane Underwood Jr., RHP *

Jack Leathersich, LHP *

Ryan Williams, RHP *

Edgar Olmos, LHP *-

Aaron Crow, RHP

Manny Parra, LHP **

Catchers (2)

Taylor Davis *

Tim Federowicz

Infielders (3)

Jesus Guzman *

Munenori Kawasaki **

Kris Negron *

Outfielders (5)

Albert Almora Jr. *

John Andreoli *

Matt Murton *

Juan Perez *

Shane Victorino **

*Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp

** Released March 29

– Olmos traded to Orioles on March 24

