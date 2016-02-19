Chicago Cubs Online

Cubs Sign RHP Aaron Crow to a Minor League Contract

The Cubs made two roster moves Friday. The Cubs signed RHP Aaron Crow to a minor league contract and released LHP Luis Cruz.

Crow021916Aaron Crow received a non-roster invite to big league camp. The Cubs announced LHP Luis Cruz was released after he failed his physical.

The Cubs Spring Training roster officially stands at 61 players, 21 non-roster invitees and a full 40-man roster.

Aaron Crow, 29, is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The veteran right-hander underwent the procedure last April (April 8) and missed the entire 2015 season. Crow was dealt to the Marlins from the Royals in November 2014 for RHP Reid Redman and LHP Brian Flynn.

PrintCrow is not expected to be ready to pitch again until June. With Aaron Crow, Jack Leathersich and Jonathan Pettibone recovering from injuries and not expected to participate in Cactus League games, the Cubs Spring Training roster includes 58 healthy players.

The Royals selected Aaron Crow in the first round of the 2009 draft. Crow was an All-Star in 2011 when he posted a 4-4 record in 57 relief appearances with a 2.76 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. Crow last pitched in the big leagues in 2014. Crow was 6-1 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 5.40 FIP in 67 games.

In four years with the Royals, Aaron Crow was 20-11 in 254 games, all in relief, with a 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 4.16 FIP.

Aaron Crow’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Cubs 40-Man Roster

Pitchers

  • Andury Acevedo, RHP
  • Jake Arrieta, RHP
  • Dallas Beeler, RHP
  • Rex Brothers, LHP
  • Trevor Cahill, RHP
  • Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
  • Justin Grimm, RHP
  • Jason Hammel, RHP
  • Kyle Hendricks, RHP
  • Pierce Johnson, RHP
  • Eric Jokisch, LHP
  • John Lackey, RHP
  • Jon Lester, LHP
  • Spencer Patton, RHP
  • Neil Ramirez, RHP
  • Clayton Richard, LHP
  • C.J. Riefenhauser, LHP
  • Hector Rondon, RHP
  • Zac Rosscup, LHP
  • Pedro Strop, RHP
  • Adam Warren, RHP
  • Travis Wood, LHP

Catchers

  • Willson Contreras
  • Miguel Montero
  • David Ross
  • Kyle Schwarber

Infielders

  • Arismendy Alcantara
  • Javier Baez
  • Kris Bryant
  • Jeimer Candelario
  • Tommy La Stella
  • Anthony Rizzo
  • Addison Russell
  • Christian Villanueva
  • Dan Vogelbach
  • Ben Zobrist

Outfielders

  • Chris Coghlan
  • Jason Heyward
  • Jorge Soler
  • Matt Szczur

Note: Cubs list Kyle Schwarber as an outfielder on the team’s official roster.

Cubs Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

Pitchers (12)

  • Brandon Gomes, RHP
  • Stephen Fife, RHP
  • Jean Machi, RHP
  • Drew Rucinski, RHP
  • Felix Pena, RHP
  • Jonathan Pettibone, RHP
  • Armando Rivero, RHP
  • Duane Underwood Jr., RHP
  • Jack Leathersich, LHP
  • Ryan Williams, RHP
  • Edgar Olmos, LHP
  • Aaron Crow, RHP

Catchers (2)

  • Taylor Davis
  • Tim Federowicz

Infielders (3)

  • Jesus Guzman
  • Munenori Kawasaki
  • Kris Negron

Outfielders (4)

  • Albert Almora Jr.
  • John Andreoli
  • Matt Murton
  • Juan Perez
