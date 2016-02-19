Cubs Sign RHP Aaron Crow to a Minor League Contract

The Cubs made two roster moves Friday. The Cubs signed RHP Aaron Crow to a minor league contract and released LHP Luis Cruz.

Aaron Crow received a non-roster invite to big league camp. The Cubs announced LHP Luis Cruz was released after he failed his physical.

The Cubs Spring Training roster officially stands at 61 players, 21 non-roster invitees and a full 40-man roster.

Aaron Crow, 29, is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The veteran right-hander underwent the procedure last April (April 8) and missed the entire 2015 season. Crow was dealt to the Marlins from the Royals in November 2014 for RHP Reid Redman and LHP Brian Flynn.

Crow is not expected to be ready to pitch again until June. With Aaron Crow, Jack Leathersich and Jonathan Pettibone recovering from injuries and not expected to participate in Cactus League games, the Cubs Spring Training roster includes 58 healthy players.

The Royals selected Aaron Crow in the first round of the 2009 draft. Crow was an All-Star in 2011 when he posted a 4-4 record in 57 relief appearances with a 2.76 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. Crow last pitched in the big leagues in 2014. Crow was 6-1 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 5.40 FIP in 67 games.

In four years with the Royals, Aaron Crow was 20-11 in 254 games, all in relief, with a 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 4.16 FIP.

• Aaron Crow’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Cubs 40-Man Roster

Pitchers

Andury Acevedo, RHP

Jake Arrieta, RHP

Dallas Beeler, RHP

Rex Brothers, LHP

Trevor Cahill, RHP

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

Justin Grimm, RHP

Jason Hammel, RHP

Kyle Hendricks, RHP

Pierce Johnson, RHP

Eric Jokisch, LHP

John Lackey, RHP

Jon Lester, LHP

Spencer Patton, RHP

Neil Ramirez, RHP

Clayton Richard, LHP

C.J. Riefenhauser, LHP

Hector Rondon, RHP

Zac Rosscup, LHP

Pedro Strop, RHP

Adam Warren, RHP

Travis Wood, LHP

Catchers

Willson Contreras

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

Infielders

Arismendy Alcantara

Javier Baez

Kris Bryant

Jeimer Candelario

Tommy La Stella

Anthony Rizzo

Addison Russell

Christian Villanueva

Dan Vogelbach

Ben Zobrist

Outfielders

Chris Coghlan

Jason Heyward

Jorge Soler

Matt Szczur

Note: Cubs list Kyle Schwarber as an outfielder on the team’s official roster.

Cubs Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

Pitchers (12)

Brandon Gomes, RHP

Stephen Fife, RHP

Jean Machi, RHP

Drew Rucinski, RHP

Felix Pena, RHP

Jonathan Pettibone, RHP

Armando Rivero, RHP

Duane Underwood Jr., RHP

Jack Leathersich, LHP

Ryan Williams, RHP

Edgar Olmos, LHP

Aaron Crow, RHP

Catchers (2)

Taylor Davis

Tim Federowicz

Infielders (3)

Jesus Guzman

Munenori Kawasaki

Kris Negron

Outfielders (4)

Albert Almora Jr.

John Andreoli

Matt Murton

Juan Perez

