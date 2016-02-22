Chicago Cubs Online

A Site for The Cubs Faithful Since 2005

Chicago Cubs Online > News and Transactions > Cubs Sign LHP Manny Parra to Minor League Contract Includes NRI to Spring Training

Cubs Sign LHP Manny Parra to Minor League Contract Includes NRI to Spring Training

By 2 Comments

The Cubs announced Monday morning the team signed LHP Manny Parra to a minor league contract. Parra received a non-roster invite to big league camp and with the addition of the southpaw, the Cubs’ Spring Training roster officially stands at 62 players … a full 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.

Parra022216The one-time top pitching prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers has spent the last three years pitching out of the Reds’ bullpen.

Manny Parra was 1-3 in 40 games last season with a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 3.07 FIP. Parra allowed 15 runs, 14 earned, on 32 hits with six walks and 23 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

During his time in Cincinnati, Parra was 3-8 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 3.45 FIP in 150 relief appearances.

PrintAs a reliever, the 33-year old lefty is 6-15 in 248 games with a 4.01 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

Manny Parra’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Cubs 40-Man Roster

Pitchers

  • Andury Acevedo, RHP
  • Jake Arrieta, RHP
  • Dallas Beeler, RHP
  • Rex Brothers, LHP
  • Trevor Cahill, RHP
  • Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
  • Justin Grimm, RHP
  • Jason Hammel, RHP
  • Kyle Hendricks, RHP
  • Pierce Johnson, RHP
  • Eric Jokisch, LHP
  • John Lackey, RHP
  • Jon Lester, LHP
  • Spencer Patton, RHP
  • Neil Ramirez, RHP
  • Clayton Richard, LHP
  • C.J. Riefenhauser, LHP
  • Hector Rondon, RHP
  • Zac Rosscup, LHP
  • Pedro Strop, RHP
  • Adam Warren, RHP
  • Travis Wood, LHP

Catchers

  • Willson Contreras
  • Miguel Montero
  • David Ross
  • Kyle Schwarber

Infielders

  • Arismendy Alcantara
  • Javier Baez
  • Kris Bryant
  • Jeimer Candelario
  • Tommy La Stella
  • Anthony Rizzo
  • Addison Russell
  • Christian Villanueva
  • Dan Vogelbach
  • Ben Zobrist

Outfielders

  • Chris Coghlan
  • Jason Heyward
  • Jorge Soler
  • Matt Szczur

Note: Cubs list Kyle Schwarber as an outfielder on the team’s official roster.

Cubs Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

Pitchers (13)

  • Brandon Gomes, RHP
  • Stephen Fife, RHP
  • Jean Machi, RHP
  • Drew Rucinski, RHP
  • Felix Pena, RHP
  • Jonathan Pettibone, RHP
  • Armando Rivero, RHP
  • Duane Underwood Jr., RHP
  • Jack Leathersich, LHP
  • Ryan Williams, RHP
  • Edgar Olmos, LHP
  • Aaron Crow, RHP
  • Manny Parra, LHP

Catchers (2)

  • Taylor Davis
  • Tim Federowicz

Infielders (3)

  • Jesus Guzman
  • Munenori Kawasaki
  • Kris Negron

Outfielders (4)

  • Albert Almora Jr.
  • John Andreoli
  • Matt Murton
  • Juan Perez
Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors