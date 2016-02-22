Cubs Sign LHP Manny Parra to Minor League Contract Includes NRI to Spring Training

The Cubs announced Monday morning the team signed LHP Manny Parra to a minor league contract. Parra received a non-roster invite to big league camp and with the addition of the southpaw, the Cubs’ Spring Training roster officially stands at 62 players … a full 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.

The one-time top pitching prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers has spent the last three years pitching out of the Reds’ bullpen.

Manny Parra was 1-3 in 40 games last season with a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 3.07 FIP. Parra allowed 15 runs, 14 earned, on 32 hits with six walks and 23 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

During his time in Cincinnati, Parra was 3-8 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 3.45 FIP in 150 relief appearances.

As a reliever, the 33-year old lefty is 6-15 in 248 games with a 4.01 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

• Manny Parra’s Page on Baseball-Reference

Cubs 40-Man Roster

Pitchers

Andury Acevedo, RHP

Jake Arrieta, RHP

Dallas Beeler, RHP

Rex Brothers, LHP

Trevor Cahill, RHP

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

Justin Grimm, RHP

Jason Hammel, RHP

Kyle Hendricks, RHP

Pierce Johnson, RHP

Eric Jokisch, LHP

John Lackey, RHP

Jon Lester, LHP

Spencer Patton, RHP

Neil Ramirez, RHP

Clayton Richard, LHP

C.J. Riefenhauser, LHP

Hector Rondon, RHP

Zac Rosscup, LHP

Pedro Strop, RHP

Adam Warren, RHP

Travis Wood, LHP

Catchers

Willson Contreras

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

Infielders

Arismendy Alcantara

Javier Baez

Kris Bryant

Jeimer Candelario

Tommy La Stella

Anthony Rizzo

Addison Russell

Christian Villanueva

Dan Vogelbach

Ben Zobrist

Outfielders

Chris Coghlan

Jason Heyward

Jorge Soler

Matt Szczur

Note: Cubs list Kyle Schwarber as an outfielder on the team’s official roster.

Cubs Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

Pitchers (13)

Brandon Gomes, RHP

Stephen Fife, RHP

Jean Machi, RHP

Drew Rucinski, RHP

Felix Pena, RHP

Jonathan Pettibone, RHP

Armando Rivero, RHP

Duane Underwood Jr., RHP

Jack Leathersich, LHP

Ryan Williams, RHP

Edgar Olmos, LHP

Aaron Crow, RHP

Manny Parra, LHP

Catchers (2)

Taylor Davis

Tim Federowicz

Infielders (3)

Jesus Guzman

Munenori Kawasaki

Kris Negron

Outfielders (4)

Albert Almora Jr.

John Andreoli

Matt Murton

Juan Perez

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors