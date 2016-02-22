Cubs Sign LHP Manny Parra to Minor League Contract Includes NRI to Spring Training

The Cubs announced Monday morning the team signed LHP Manny Parra to a minor league contract. Parra received a non-roster invite to big league camp and with the addition of the southpaw, the Cubs’ Spring Training roster officially stands at 62 players … a full 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.
The one-time top pitching prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers has spent the last three years pitching out of the Reds’ bullpen.
Manny Parra was 1-3 in 40 games last season with a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 3.07 FIP. Parra allowed 15 runs, 14 earned, on 32 hits with six walks and 23 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.
During his time in Cincinnati, Parra was 3-8 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 3.45 FIP in 150 relief appearances.
As a reliever, the 33-year old lefty is 6-15 in 248 games with a 4.01 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
• Manny Parra’s Page on Baseball-Reference
Cubs 40-Man Roster
Pitchers
- Andury Acevedo, RHP
- Jake Arrieta, RHP
- Dallas Beeler, RHP
- Rex Brothers, LHP
- Trevor Cahill, RHP
- Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
- Justin Grimm, RHP
- Jason Hammel, RHP
- Kyle Hendricks, RHP
- Pierce Johnson, RHP
- Eric Jokisch, LHP
- John Lackey, RHP
- Jon Lester, LHP
- Spencer Patton, RHP
- Neil Ramirez, RHP
- Clayton Richard, LHP
- C.J. Riefenhauser, LHP
- Hector Rondon, RHP
- Zac Rosscup, LHP
- Pedro Strop, RHP
- Adam Warren, RHP
- Travis Wood, LHP
Catchers
- Willson Contreras
- Miguel Montero
- David Ross
- Kyle Schwarber
Infielders
- Arismendy Alcantara
- Javier Baez
- Kris Bryant
- Jeimer Candelario
- Tommy La Stella
- Anthony Rizzo
- Addison Russell
- Christian Villanueva
- Dan Vogelbach
- Ben Zobrist
Outfielders
- Chris Coghlan
- Jason Heyward
- Jorge Soler
- Matt Szczur
Note: Cubs list Kyle Schwarber as an outfielder on the team’s official roster.
Cubs Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training
Pitchers (13)
- Brandon Gomes, RHP
- Stephen Fife, RHP
- Jean Machi, RHP
- Drew Rucinski, RHP
- Felix Pena, RHP
- Jonathan Pettibone, RHP
- Armando Rivero, RHP
- Duane Underwood Jr., RHP
- Jack Leathersich, LHP
- Ryan Williams, RHP
- Edgar Olmos, LHP
- Aaron Crow, RHP
- Manny Parra, LHP
Catchers (2)
- Taylor Davis
- Tim Federowicz
Infielders (3)
- Jesus Guzman
- Munenori Kawasaki
- Kris Negron
Outfielders (4)
- Albert Almora Jr.
- John Andreoli
- Matt Murton
- Juan Perez
