Cubs Make Changes to Front Office, Hire Jared Porter as Director of Pro Scouting

The Cubs made the news official Wednesday that surfaced at the end of August. The Cubs hired Jared Porter to be the team’s new Director of Pro Scouting/Special Assistant. Porter replaces Joe Bohringer, who will remain with the Cubs in a scouting role.

Jared Porter spent the previous 12 seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was Director of Pro Scouting for the last four years. Porter started as an intern with the Red Sox in 2004 and is very familiar with the Cubs front office having worked with Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Jason McLeod.

Jared Porter, 34, was an assistant Director of Pro Scouting for the Red Sox from 2010 to 2011.

According to the Tribune, “the Cubs stated the hiring of Porter was designed to enhance their pro scouting department led by Joe Bohringer and Andrew Bassett.”

The Cubs did not announce what Joe Bohringer’s specific duties will be with the Cubs. Bohringer has been the Cubs pro scouting director for the past four seasons.

Peter Gammons and Nick Cafardo reported Jared Porter was leaving the Red Sox to take a job in the Cubs’ front office. Gammons’ report indicated Jared Porter might not be the only one that leaves the Red Sox to take a position in the Cubs’ organization.

The agreement between the Cubs and Sox that Theo Epstein could not hire Red Sox employees ended last off-season.

