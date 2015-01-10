Cubs Sign C Taylor Teagarden and RHP Jorge De Leon to Minor League Contracts

According to a report from Baseball America, the Cubs signed two more players to minor league contracts, C Taylor Teagarden and RHP Jorge De Leon.

As is the case with INF Chris Valaika, INF Jonathan Herrera, OF Adron Chambers and RHP Anthony Carter, the minor deals with De Leon and Teagarden should include non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training.

Jorge De Leon appeared in eight games, all in relief, for the Astros last season. De Leon did not have a decision and allowed seven runs, four earned, on nine hits (two home runs) with three walks and four strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings (4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 6.81 FIP). De Leon signed with Houston as an amateur free agent in 2006. Over two seasons at the big league level (2013-14), De Leon was 0-1 in 19 appearances out of the bullpen with a 5.19 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 6.08 FIP.

De Leon was 3-3 in 31 games at the Triple-A level last year with a 2.62 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. The 27-year old allowed 16 runs, 14 earned, on 46 hits with 16 walks and 43 strikeouts for Oklahoma City in the PCL.

Taylor Teagarden played in nine games for the Mets last season and was 4-for-28 with a home run (.143/.200/.250). Teagarden spent 2012-13 with the Orioles after beginning his big league career with the Texas Rangers. Teagarden played a career-high 60 games in 2009 with the Rangers and batted .217/.270/.374 with 13 doubles and six home runs.

The former third round pick of the Rangers in 2005 was originally selected by the Cubs in the 22nd round of the 2002 draft but did not sign. Teagarden hits and bats from the right-side and turned 31 in December.

Taylor Teagarden played in 61 games over three levels of the Mets’ system last year. In 55 games for Triple-A Las Vegas, Teagarden hit .303/.403/.579 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and a .981 OPS in the Pacific Coast League.

Cubs Minor League Signings 2014-15

*Contract Likely Includes NRI to Spring Training

INF Jonathan Herrera*

OF Adron Chambers*

RHP Anthony Carter*

INF Chris Valaika*

C Taylor Teagarden*

RHP Jorge De Leon*

RHP Andres Santiago

RHP Fernando Cruz

INF Carlos Sepulveda

RHP Jesus Camargo

OF Yovanny Cuevas

OF Samir Lara

Since 2012, the Cubs have released the full list of non-roster invitations and first Spring Training roster during the last week of January or first week in February. Pitchers and catchers report to the Cubs facility on Feb. 19 with the first on-field workout scheduled for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 20. Position players must be in Meas on Feb. 24. And Joe Maddon will hold his first full squad workout on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors